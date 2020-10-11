Unknown

The derby is another story. Sporting tread on Tartiere eager to regain the lead and Oviedo, with better sensations than points, although the protagonists have been in charge of pointing out during the week that the table matters little. That regional rivalry duels have their own rules. The derby returns to decide who dominates in Asturias (follow the game live on As.com).

Oviedo arrives at the appointment with the concern of not having yet achieved the first triumph in the competition, although with the satisfaction that things are being done well. It is a team under construction, which tries to fit in with the new ones. Today, Blanco Leschuk could debut with the blue jersey.

The doubt focuses on defense, with Nieto and Arribas, fundamental pieces, sanctioned after the red sight in Albacete. Ziganda will draw on Mossa and Christian’s seniority to replace them, hoping that the defensive network will not suffer.

Borja Sánchez has concentrated interest during the week after being in contact with a positive for covid-19. Finally he will be able to play by testing negative in the PCR, although Ziganda has hinted that he could not do it initially, since the preparation has not been the most adequate.

Sporting appears at the Carlos Tartiere as a solo leader. David Gallego’s team is experiencing a great moment, which has resulted in four consecutive victories, thanks to its defensive security and to the magnificent start of the season also for his striker Uros Djurdjevic. The team has yet to concede a single goal and the Serbian is at the top of the top scorers table with four goals.

Gallego has summoned everyone available. Marc Valiente, Cristian Salvador, Pablo Pérez and Pelayo Morilla are out, while Nikola Cumic has been recovered, he doubts throughout the week due to a sprained ankle. The lineup will be basically the same since the championship started. The only two unknowns are on the left side, where Saúl García could enter, and on the right wing, who could once again have Gaspar Campos after completing his penalty game and since Cumic has been limping all week.

Sporting has fresh memories of the last derby played in El Molinón, also without an audience. That defeat did a lot of damage and determined the end of the season for the team then led by Djukic. The rojiblancos players want to make up for the bad image shown in that match.