Oviedo Y Sabadell, called in principle to fight for very different objectives, They quote in the Carlos Tartiere for a matter of enormous importance: deciding who has the permanence closest (follow the game live on AS.com). A triumph would be almost definitive for the blue, four points above the Catalans, who mark the line with the decline. But a victory for Sabadell would boost him on the table and in morale.

The Oviedo go touched since the very important victory in the duel against Sporting, although the draw in Almería, after lifting a 2-0 against, can serve to lift the mood of a wardrobe that gives the impression that it is doing long this end of the competition.

The intention of Ziganda is to recover your eleven most common with some pieces that he did not have in Almería. Sangalli returns after his sanction and Borja could accompany him in the starting team, looking for more talent in the final meters. The Cuckoo could introduce news on all lines.

The Sabadell He arrives in Oviedo riding the good wave. The Harlequins were able to to win, in the last two days, to Majorca Y Vallecano Ray And this has given wings to a group that wants to make the wish of permanence come true. Antonio gentleman has returned to hit the key And, despite the fact that they are still in relegation places, the dynamic is to frame: only one defeat in the last eight games (three wins and four draws).

The technician has two casualties, by penalty, for this match: Josu Ozkoidi Y Adri Cuevas. They are especially sensitive because they both had made headlinesThey had celebrated so many in the last few days, and their confidence levels were very high. Gentleman, who hardly gives clues at pre-match press conferences, has in mind who will be your substitutes and while Pierre Cornud will appear by Ozkoidi, Boniquet He is the one with the most numbers to supply Adri Cuevas.

Despite the good current dynamics, Sabadell is aware that it still has to go a long way to save himself because he still does not occupy positions of permanence. Of course, this day, if it expires, can get out from below because they glimpse salvation at only one point. What’s more, this duel before him Oviedo is vital in the lower zone because the Asturians are only four points ahead of them. The Harlequin idea is that the more teams are in in the fight, the better.