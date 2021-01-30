Oviedo

Without their mentor, Cuco Ziganda, after having been in contact with a positive, the Asturian team has as a priority for this second round, if they want to get closer to the promotion positions, improve the results at home: they have only won three games of the eleven played at the Tartiere. Despite this, they remain in the middle of the table six points from the playoff zone. The good news is that Ziganda recovers his midfield axis, as both Edgar and Tejera overcame their physical problems. Arribas, injured in Las Gaunas, is the only casualty.

AS to follow: Nahuel. With the entry of the playmaker, the Oviedo block gains in depth and overflows. Add four goals and three assists.