Mexico. Panchito Arredondo is a Sinaloan singer and songwriter. who writes corridos, they are sung by groups and singers who are beginning, others already famous, but mainly him.

The culiacanazo 2.0 that occurred this Thursday morning, named after the arrest of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán, has not inspired Panchito Arredondo to write a corrido so far, but it surely will.

Regarding the first culiacanazo, which occurred in October 2019 in which Ovidio was arrested and then released on the orders of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Panchito did compose a corrido and its video circulates on YouTube.

We recommend you read:

Panchito Arredondeo is 24 years old, he has recently promoted Aquellas fenas and has almost 2 million listeners a month on Spotify with his compositions he is among the first places of popularity, also wherever he performs he gets almost sold out.

Panchito Arredondo. Instagram photo

Panchito stands out with his songs, since most are inspired by him and includes genres such as ranchero, norteño, romantic and without missing corridos, according to information in his biography.

The call of 19, The tramp of the bum, The Black Kevin, The warlike crowd, The student and Goodbye to the duck are other of Panchito’s compositions, who since his adolescence has been dedicated to writing, because at that stage he showed his great talent.

We recommend you read:

Fresh music, unpretentious and 100% organic, this is how this charismatic Sinaloan singer-songwriter defines his music, also one of the phrases that he always preaches is: “With God’s favor and wherever the creator wants to put me”, it is already included in the mexican region as one of the most talented.