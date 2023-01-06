Although the first reaction on social networks about the arrest of the capo Ovid Guzman Lopez —son of El Chapo and head of the production and export of fentanyl to the United States— credited the decision to the visit next Monday of the president Joseph BidenIn any case, there was the strategic determination of the Mexican government to take a step forward and reconsider part of the security strategy to go from hugs to bullets.

Ovidio had a pending account with the Mexican Armed Forces since October 2019 when he was arrested for deportation, but the violent response of his gang from Sinaloa Cartel threatened to explode truck bombs in housing areas of military relatives and the President of the Republic gave the order to release him to avoid civilian casualties.

For a little over three years, the president Lopez Obrador had to accept responsibility for a decision that would cause him severe criticism of complicity with the drug cartels, including the cooling of official relations of Mexico with the DEA. In this political time, the mexican government had to acknowledge the criticism in the sense that there was a criminal coexistence pact with the Sinaloa cartel del Chapo as a way of trying to stabilize violence in one of the hottest areas of the Mexican drug trade.

The first reactions in Mexico crediting US pressure to confront one of the two most important organized crime cartels, failed to explain the logic of the fight against criminal gangs: the government of USA persistent pressure on Mexico to arrest and dismantle the cartels that produce drugs that are sent to USA for consumption, but the US government has been even more passive than the Mexican government by allowing nine Mexican cartels from 2005 to date to have increasing control of drug smuggling, distribution throughout USA and above all the retail sale in the American streets.

The US government has been insisting in Mexican actions to combat the production and smuggling of fentanyl to USA, but the American authorities have not taken any substantive decision to fight against free access to that drug on American streets and its non-penalized consumption that caused the death of more than 100,000 Americans by drug overdose in 2022. For the security strategy of USAdrug use is an individual right and the authorities only have the responsibility of addressing the negative effect of addiction.

In this context, the US government wants to force the Mexican government to reduce the spaces for the production and trafficking of drugs towards USAbut to date no decision has been made to combat the free use of drugs that could be affecting more than half of the American population, with the verifiable data that 9% of the population consumes drugs with effects on the health, but that there are growing segments of the population that have access to drugs to consume them without having to go to hospitals.

The Mexican decision to arrest Ovid changes the logic of the national strategy of public security by going on to an offensive that generated violent reactions of a real war with bullets in the streets of sinaloawith the possibility of reactive terrorist events in the coming days and weeks in other places in the Republic where he Sinaloa cartel He also disputes with bullets the territorial control of other criminal groups.

The arrest of Ovid intensifies the urgency of mexican government to achieve the arrest of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, el Mencho, head of the CJNG, also on the list of the most wanted by the US authorities and with offers of millions of dollars for his capture. The Mexican security strategy is clear about the need to prevent the arrest of Ovid be solely for the benefit and consolidation of the Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generación, which has stood out for being the most violent even against the Mexican authorities.

The strategic reading of the arrest of Ovid It’s very simple: The period of “hugs, not bullets” ends and the cycle of frontal combat against the criminal organizations that have consolidated their strength in these four years and which will be very difficult to defeat in the short term begins.

In simple terms, the government of the president Lopez Obrador resumes the anti-cartel strategic line of Calderon and Pena Nieto.

Politics for dummies: Politics is also war.

