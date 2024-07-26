Mexico City.- Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was released from the federal prison system in the United States on Tuesday and it is unknown whether he was transferred to a prison under a different jurisdiction.

Guzman was extradited last September to be held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BFP).

The BPF’s public website, however, indicates that Guzmán, 34, was released on July 23, even though the case against him in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois was still in the preliminary stages of discovery.

The Illinois Department of Corrections system also does not record any person named Ovidio Guzmán López as being held in local prisons.

It is unlikely that “El Chapo’s” son would have been moved to a state prison in a state other than where the federal charges are being tried. If Guzman reached any agreement with the Justice Department to become a protected witness, court records will not make it public, though it is possible that at some point it will become clear that the charges against him have been dropped.

On September 18, 2013, Ovidio Guzmán pleaded not guilty to five counts of criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and violent crimes before Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Since then, the case has followed the normal procedure in this type of proceedings, with the defense requesting the Prosecutor’s Office to hand over evidence and occasional hearings before the judge to verify the status of the case.

The last hearing was on June 17, when the defense, led by attorney Jeffrey Litchman, who also defended “El Chapo” in New York, asked for time to analyze the evidence provided by the prosecution.

On July 7, the judge scheduled the next in-person hearing for September 30, but there has not yet been a single motion in the court’s public record, from either the prosecution or the defense, indicating any agreement that could lead to the sudden release of such a high-profile defendant.

Guzmán López also faces charges in the District of Columbia District Court, but there has been no movement on that case since he was extradited.

Ovidio’s brother, Joaquín Guzmán, who was arrested today in Texas, is a co-defendant in the proceedings in both courts. He will most likely be sent to Chicago, although he could previously appear before a federal judge in El Paso.