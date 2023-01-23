After the tragic moments lived after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmánson of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman On January 5, more details have been revealed about what happened in the operation deployed by the Mexican Army in the territory of the criminal organization known as the ‘Sinaloa Cartel’.

The journalist and writer Anabel Hernandez specialist in security issues and a regular contributor to the German media outlet Deutsche Welle, revealed information about what happened during the ‘Culiacanazo’.

According to the journalist’s sources, the operation began sharply at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, when concentrated to the elements of the Navy that would lead the mission.

Some were summoned in the city of Los Mochis and others in the port of Mazatlán. The actions would have started at 2 in the morning on Thursday, January 5.

hernandez affirms that the location of the alleged criminal leader was provided by the DEA. During the development of the actions, they would have US government agents actively participated in conjunction with Mexican intelligence personnel.

The author of one of the best-selling books on drug trafficking in Mexico titled ‘Los señores del narco’, assured that Ovidio had rushed to flee taking a few minutes advantage over the elements of the armed forces As for the men under his command they were activated and they began the exchange of bullets. The reason for the return of ‘El Raton’ was the nervous breakdown who would have suffered one of his daughters, product of the armed attack.

The request of Ceasefire by Ovid in order to keep your family safewould have been the reason why he could be recaptured and transferred by elements of the Mexican Army out of the state of Sinaloa.