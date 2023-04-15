This afternoon, a alleged fight between inmates of the Altiplano Prison, in Almoloya de Juárez, in the State of Mexico. Supposedly it was said that one of the wounded would be Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán, son of El Chapowho would have been transferred to the emergency Adolfo López Mateos Hospital in Toluca for the injuries he allegedly presented.

In said hospital, a strong device was carried out by the Sedena after the transfer of two inmates from the Prevention Center, however apparently it would not be El Ratón, but a man identified as Ovidio, ruling out that it is the son of El Chapo.

Around 1:00 p.m., outside the Adolfo López Mateos Medical Centerin Toluca, trucks of the sedenaas well as federal forces, due to the transfer of two inmates but not because they were injured as a result of a fight, but because they were treated for health problems.

One of them would be Teodoro García, former leader of the Tijuana Cartel, who was arrested in 2010, and the other prisoner is known to be called Ovidio, but it would not be the son of El Chapo, Ovidio "El Ratón" Guzmán.