Ovidio Guzmán López, one of the sons of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, studied at an exclusive school in Mexico City during his childhood, before becoming involved in the world of organized crime. This is the CEYCA school, which stopped operating in 2020, but was an educational institution through which various Mexican personalities passed.

Guzmán López was born in 1989 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, into a family marked by crime. His father, “El Chapo” Guzmán, is one of the most wanted and dangerous drug traffickers in the world. Consequently, in October 2019, Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán. Although, at that time the operation did not take place.

His arrest triggered a wave of violence, with clashes between the army and drug cartels in his hometown. Thus, he was released just a few hours after his arrest, which generated criticism and questions about the Mexican government’s ability to control the situation.

However, beyond his time in the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal cell that his father founded, Ovidio Guzmán’s educational level has been the subject of speculation for a long time. Some reports suggested that his education had been limited to the fourth grade of primary school, while others pointed to the possibility that she had attended high school or even college. However, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims.

CEYCA, a religious school that Ovidio Guzmán attended

According to Mexican newspapers, among which is The universalpoint out that Ovidio Guzmán López attended the Ajusco Study and Culture Center School (CEYCA), a private school located in Mexico City. This educational institution was founded in 1952 by the Legionaries of Christa Catholic congregation that was later accused of sexual abuse of minors.

CEYCA, throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, was considered one of the most prestigious schools in Mexico, with children of politicians, businessmen and artists among its ranks. Among the notable alumni of this institution are personalities such as Santiago Creel Miranda, a Mexican politician and lawyer; Juan Pablo Newmana film director; Alejandro Fernandez, the famous singer; and the actors Juan Soler, Patricia Manterola and Jaime Camilamong others.

However, CEYCA closed its doors in 2020 due to accusations of sexual abuse of minors related to the Legionaries of Christ. This closure marked the end of an era for one of the most influential schools in Mexican society.

The extradition of Ovidio Guzmán to the United States

Ovidio was arrested again on January 2023 in Culiacán, Sinaloaafter an operation by the Army and the National Guard that unleashed violence in the city for almost two days.

In that sense, on September 15 He was extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges, including conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as conspiracy to launder money. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.