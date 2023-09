How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug lord El Chapo, is extradited to the US | Photo: Disclosure/Mexican Government

Drug lord Ovidio Guzmán, son of the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, known as “El Chapo”, was extradited to the United States. Guzmán was convicted by the US government in 2019 and, for four years, the country had been waiting for his extradition.

According to North American authorities, extradition was important to prevent Ovidio, even in prison, from running criminals in Mexican prisons. Confirmation of the extradition was released by the United States Department of Justice this Friday (15).

Known as ‘El Raton’, American prosecutors allege that Ovidio Guzmán is one of those responsible for the spread of fentanyl in the USA. The drug is considered the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 49, authorities say. Arresting Ovidio and his brothers has become one of the priorities of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ovidio is considered one of El Chapo’s 10 children and has been imprisoned since January this year in a maximum security prison in Mexico. Also in 2018, El Raton had been convicted by the US for distributing cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine from Mexico to the United States.

Last month, he and two other brothers, known as ‘Los Chapitos’, were accused by the US of federal crimes following an investigation into fentanyl trafficking. The United States even offered a reward of up to US$10 million for anyone who could provide information about Ovidio’s two older brothers who were wanted by the courts.

The father, El Chapo, was found guilty by a federal jury in New York in 2019 on drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons charges. The conviction sent him to life in prison and he is in a maximum security penitentiary in Colorado. It was not known where Ovidio would be taken.