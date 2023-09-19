Ovidio Guzman during his move to the United States. Courtesy

Ovidio Guzmán López has pleaded not guilty to the five charges that were accused in the initial hearing this Monday in a court in Chicago, according to reports Reuters. Joaquín’s son El Chapo Guzmán has denied being guilty of drug trafficking, money laundering and use of firearms. The mouse, as he is also called, was expressly extradited last Friday, when Mexico was carrying out the independence celebrations. One of the bosses of Los Chapitos, the branch of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the descendants of El Chapo, was arrested in Jesús María—a small town nestled in the Sinaloa mountains—in the early hours of January 5. The 33-year-old drug trafficker has been accused by United States authorities of flooding the streets with fentanyl, for which he faces multiple charges in at least three courts. The next hearing is scheduled for November.

The accusation made by the Prosecutor’s Office in Illinois points towards The Mouse; his brother, Joaquín Guzmán López; and his two half-brothers, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar. The investigation against the heirs of El Chapo has been going on for at least 15 years, in which authorities have tried to document a “complex and long-term” conspiracy to traffic drugs. “The Chapitos are alleged to have repeatedly and consistently obtained and transported multi-ton quantities of cocaine from and through Central and South America,” the Justice Department said last April, when it released the accusations against the four. They are also accused of having collaborated in the transfer of heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana.

Specifically, Ovidio Guzmán is accused in this court of conspiring to distribute drugs, being part of a criminal enterprise, exporting narcotics from Mexico to the United States, carrying out financial transactions with money generated illegally and illegally carrying firearms.

Asked about the extradition, Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured this Monday that it was due to “a collaboration agreement to extradite alleged criminals” that Mexico and the United States have. The president has explained that it was the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) that managed the extradition, “at the request of the United States Government”, and that it did so with the authorization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Alicia Bárcena. . “You have the opportunity to seek protection, to go to a judge, in this case there was, as I understand, no request for protection, and the extradition request was proceeded with,” the president said in his morning press conference.

