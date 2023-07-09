One more time Ovid Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin Guzman Loeralost the battle in court to stop his extradition to the United States.

On Friday, July 7, it was announced that the fifth district judge in matters of Amparo and Federal Trials, based in the State of Mexico, denied the amparo that Ovidio Guzmán’s defense requested to stop extradition to the United States. Joined.

The extradition of guzman lopez to the neighboring country continues to advance in its process, although for now there is no exact date for the transfer of Ovid.

another shelter

A few months ago, the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán filed another legal appeal to stop his extradition to USAa country that claims him for drug trafficking.

“El Ratón”, who is imprisoned in the maximum security prison of the Altiplano, in Almoloya de Juárez, Mexico stateprocessed an amparo in administrative matters in which he was granted provisional suspension against the “approval or ratification of the international extradition treaty” between Mexico and USA. See also Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to give Kylian Mbappé fewer minutes to "take care of him"