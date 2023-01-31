Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ovidio Guzmán: how are your drug businesses connected with Colombia?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
World
Ovidio Guzmán López (file photo).

Ovidio Guzmán López (file photo).

Experts explain what the capture of the son of ‘Chapo Guzmán’ means for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Ovid Guzmanthe son of Chapo Guzmán, was captured on January 5 at his home, north of Culiacan, in an operation of the Armed Forces of Mexico.

His arrest left a trail of terror, unleashing a wave of bloody confrontations between armed hitmen and the public forces.

For several days, the city experienced hours of terror, where citizens could not leave their homes due to the armed strike imposed by drug traffickers.

But now, Guzman waits in a jail where he awaits whether or not he will definitely be extradited to USA.

Now, the big question is: how will the Cartel reorganize itself to continue its illicit business?

In this podcastexperts explain who was the figure of Ovidio Guzmán in the Cartel, how Mexican criminal groups have meddled in Colombia in recent years and what awaits the Sinaloa Cartel now after the capo’s arrest.

CARLOS JOSE REYES AND SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
TIME

