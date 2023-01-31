Ovidio Guzmán: how are your drug businesses connected with Colombia?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ovidio Guzmán López (file photo).
Experts explain what the capture of the son of ‘Chapo Guzmán’ means for the Sinaloa Cartel.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Ovid Guzmanthe son of Chapo Guzmán, was captured on January 5 at his home, north of Culiacan, in an operation of the Armed Forces of Mexico.
(Listen here: Podcast: Lula returns to power in Brazil, what Colombia and Latin America can expect)
His arrest left a trail of terror, unleashing a wave of bloody confrontations between armed hitmen and the public forces.
(You may be interested in: Podcast: how does drug violence in Ecuador affect Latin America?)
For several days, the city experienced hours of terror, where citizens could not leave their homes due to the armed strike imposed by drug traffickers.
But now, Guzman waits in a jail where he awaits whether or not he will definitely be extradited to USA.
Now, the big question is: how will the Cartel reorganize itself to continue its illicit business?
In this podcastexperts explain who was the figure of Ovidio Guzmán in the Cartel, how Mexican criminal groups have meddled in Colombia in recent years and what awaits the Sinaloa Cartel now after the capo’s arrest.
CARLOS JOSE REYES AND SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
TIME
