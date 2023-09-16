Drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán López was extradited this Friday to the United States, where he will face charges for drug trafficking, as confirmed by the US Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland. The transfer was carried out by Interpol, according to what was reported by US media. Joaquín’s son El Chapo Guzmán was arrested on January 6 in an Army operation in Jesús María, a small town in the State of Sinaloa, and since then he had been detained in the Altiplano maximum security prison. The branch of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the children of Guzmán, convicted in the United States for drug trafficking, is accused of leading the production and transfer of fentanyl from Mexico to the north.

“Today, as a result of police cooperation between the United States and Mexico, Ovidio Guzmán López, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited to the United States,” Garland said in a statement. “This action is the latest step in the Department of Justice’s effort to target all aspects of the cartel’s operations.” After a few hours of speculation about the extradition, the attorney general’s message confirmed the transfer. “I thank our counterparts in the Mexican government for this extradition. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country,” he concluded. The brief message did not indicate where in the United States Guzmán López was transferred.

