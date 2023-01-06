The question runs through the country and much of the world. For what reason, after four years of total impunity, did the Mexican president decide to hand over to the Biden government a fundamental ally, such as Ovidio Guzmán, head of the Sinaloa Cartel?

The answer is already in the public domain. It turns out that the government and the Mexican president were pushed by the Biden administration to capture and hand over the head of the criminal group that for years financed the official party –Morena–, with the enormous cost that López Obrador means to break a pact between public power and organized crime.

did he force american government to the president Mexican to break his alliance with Chapo cartel?

Yes, as incredible as it may seem and as ridiculous as it is.

And it is that United States spy and investigative agencies they have voluminous files that confirm the illegal financing of the brunette party; the management of dirty money in the construction of the official party; besides that they have in their hands the evidence of public looting and enrichment of the presidential family and the official clique.

In a nutshell, the spy and investigative agencies of the Biden government have the Mexican president on his knees.

And for that reason, they forced Obrador into the unthinkable; to betray his alliance with the Sinaloa cartel, to receive 30 thousand undocumented immigrants from the Continent to Mexico –who will be expelled monthly from North American territory–and many other unspeakable whims and demands of the Americans.

And also for this reason, the official explanation that –in a message to the media– was offered by the head of the sedena, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who did not accept questions but said that Ovid Guzman it was the closest thing to a fortuitous arrest and that did not have an arrest warrant.

The reality, however, is very different.

According to the journalistic reconstruction of the events -and according to the sources of Political Itinerary--, it all started in Palacewith the meeting on the morning of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 between the Mexican president and the American ambassador.

It was an unusually large gathering, in which the ambassador Salazar would have exposed him to mexican president all the findings of the North American government on the financing of criminal groups to the official party Brunettein addition to the looting of public money that relatives and government officials of AMLO would be taking place in our country, those who send the looted money to tax havens.

Faced with such informationLópez Obrador understood that the North American agencies had placed him on his knees.

Aware of the value of the information that he gave to López Obrador, Ambassador Ken Salazar would have offered the Mexican president –in the same meeting– the coordinates to locate and capture Ovidio Guzmán and a handful of his front men.

And, of course, he even offered to collaborate in the arrest of the little boy.

But no, make no mistake, it was not a funny concession, but the ambassador salazar conditioned the participation of his government in the operation in exchange for the raid against Ovid was headed by the Navy; in exchange for neither the Sedena, nor the National Guard, nor the Secretary of Security and less the Attorney General’s Office participating.

Indeed, the government of Biden knows well “the class of blights” that head those “institutions” mexican.

For this reason, detention without an arrest warrant, without the participation of the Public ministry and that is why the deception that the capture was accidental and that Ovid He was arrested “for the crime” to carry exclusive weapons Army, after a six-month persecution. All of that is a lie.

And not only is it a lie, but it is ridiculous and, above all, it offends common sense and Mexican justice.

The only certain thing, however, is that in the midst of world ridicule to which López Obrador was subjected for his incompetence and his complicity with criminal gangsis that today he is on his knees before the administration Biden; is in the hands of a government that is working on re-election in USA and what will it do AMLO his jester.

Do you doubt it?

to time.

