The figure of Ovidio Guzmán López became only a reference visible drug trafficking in Mexico because of his condition son of Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán Loera and for being in charge of part of the production and transfer of fentanyl to the United States. However, the problem of overdose of fentanyl it’s not in Mexico but within the US territory.

Arrest Ovidio without dismantling the drug production structure nor undo the criminal apparatus of the Sinaloa Cartel, no It is more than a symbolic and media decision that will not solve the drug problem in Mexico nor will it slow down the flow of drugse Mexico to United States crossing the border thanks to the corruption of authorities Americans all security agencies.

From 2005 to 2021, evaluations of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been recognizing the growth and strengthening of nine Mexican cartels within USA to control all smuggling, distribution and retail routes for deadly drugs, especially fentanyl.

A recent investigation by The Washington Post newspaper revealed that in Tijuana is one of the most important areas of production and smuggling of fentanyl and which dominates the retail distribution of that drug throughout the west coast of the USthat of Californiawhere the current vice president Kamala Harris failure with a program to combat transnational organized crime, based on the president’s strategy Barack Obama in 2011 to recognize the loss of border national security control due to the settlement in USA of important and growing drug trafficking cells, not only in terms of contraband, but also money laundering and above all of Territorial control of the Sinaloa Cartel in around 40 American States controlling the sale in the streets.

In this scenario that involves a minor criminal leader -although important because of his last name-, the arrest of Ovid will mean nothing to modify the drug trafficking structure in Mexiconor to dismantle the distribution and sale apparatus of the Mexican narco within USAmuch less to announce some generalized offensive to move from the pact model to the politician ofthe Mexican State with the narco to a redefinition to fight frontally and comprehensively the power of the organized crime in Mexico which already involves all the 32 entities.

US pressure on Mexico to reduce smuggling fentanyl was symbolized in the figure of Ovid and his impunity after the failure of his arrest in October 2019; but the authorities Americans are clear, as would be revealed in a strategic reading of the annual evaluations of the DEAthat the problem of deaths from drug overdose fentanyl corresponds exclusively to the American authorities, but that the drug policy of the White House in the last presidencies it does not involve anything that has to do with the punishment of consumption, but rather all decisions only address the health effects of addictions.

The fentanyl produced by the Sinaloa Cartel –and that it will continue to produce without Ovid— circulates inside USA under the noses of the authorities; wanting to seriously combat the smuggling of fentanyl and the consumptionThe authorities Americans have all the security instruments to dismantle the cells of the nine drug cartels mexican drug trafficking who have control of the trafficking and sale of drugs within USAwith the aggravating circumstances that the DEA has perfectly detected the areas of the American states where the Sinaloa cartel –and also him Jalisco and Los Zetas— dominate the smuggling, distribution and sale of drugs on the streets.

The problem of drug trafficking in Mexico and in USA it lies in the lack of a comprehensive strategy on the part of the governments of both nations; the Chapo Guzmán and now Ovidio they are detainedbut the criminal structure of the Sinaloa Cartel continues to function through substitute leadership.

