Blizzard released the presentation trailer today Season 9 Of Overwatch 2, entitled “Champions” which would seem to introduce some interesting news for players of the multiplayer shooter. The new season will open its doors on February 13, 2024.
The prominent one is undoubtedly the rework for the classification system of the competitive mode, which will see a reset of the competitive rank of all players and changes to the progression system, which will now also give the opportunity to see the progress made, both negative and positive, after every single match. Additionally, the new Champion rank will also be introduced with Season 9.
New costumes and crossovers with Cowboy Bebop
Among the other innovations we find some new ones jade colored weapon skin unlockable for all heroes. There will also be new costumes and accessories that can be purchased at the store and others that can be obtained with the Overwatch 2 Season Pass.
At the end of the film we can also hear the beginning of the opening theme song Cowboy Bebopwhich practically confirms the arrival of a crossover event of the 1999 anime and still highly appreciated by fans, with more details to be shared later.
#Ovewatch #Season #trailer #reveals #competitive #crossover #Cowboy #Bebop
Leave a Reply