Blizzard released the presentation trailer today Season 9 Of Overwatch 2, entitled “Champions” which would seem to introduce some interesting news for players of the multiplayer shooter. The new season will open its doors on February 13, 2024.

The prominent one is undoubtedly the rework for the classification system of the competitive mode, which will see a reset of the competitive rank of all players and changes to the progression system, which will now also give the opportunity to see the progress made, both negative and positive, after every single match. Additionally, the new Champion rank will also be introduced with Season 9.