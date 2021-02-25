Historian of the body and its perceptions, you say that, along with illness, old age and death, fatigue is the other major obstacle to the body?

Georges Vigarello In the 2010s, I focused my research on changes in body perceptions, until I published the sense of self. I realized that the perception of illnesses had changed over time, as well as that of fatigue and inner perceptions. So I tried to understand how this feeling of fatigue had evolved over time. Anthropologically, it is true that there are three major obstacles to our idea of ​​existence. These three big obstacles are death, illness and fatigue. However, it turns out that the fatigue object has been little worked by historians, while beautiful stories of the perception of death and diseases have been produced, in particular through the work of historian Philippe Ariès. To make this story of fatigue, I tried to cross the medical texts, the testimonies of contemporaries, the texts of manners and morals, in order to identify the ways of expressing fatigue. These ways of speaking make it possible, in my opinion, to reveal in each era its relationship to bodies, in short to restore the culture of a society. Our modes of fatigue reveal the ways of existing socially.

In your last work (1), you intend to make the genealogy of fatigue for “Show how what has always seemed to be anchored in the flesh is also inscribed, over the centuries, in consciousnesses, social structures and their representations”. How does this translate?

Georges Vigarello In the Middle Ages, when fatigue is mentioned, it is that of the fighter on the battlefield, or of the cleric who imposes obstacles, such as not sleeping. Doctors are interested in the fatigue of travelers and those who have to walk for a long time. In the classical period, in addition to these fatigues, others emerge that were not mentioned. It is the fatigue of the administrators, the intendants of Louis XIV, but also that of the merchants. What is new is the fact that some are beginning to notice the fatigue of the mind, that linked to worry. New expressions such as “he was tired of submitting to requests” appear among memorialists. René Descartes, in a letter to Queen Christine, speaks of intellectual fatigue and recommends limiting the time given to philosophy. Other authors recommend not to play too much chess, and certain religious manuals encourage to create recreations to spare intellectual fatigue. Saint-Simon describes fatigue from bubbling and vertiginous moods, according to ancient medicine. He does not yet analyze fatigue in its psychological aspect. With the Enlightenment, in the XVIIIe century, the evocation of fatigue is upset by the affirmation of the individual. Jean-Jacques Rousseau brings out the singularity of the subject, who asks more questions about himself, who gets rid of supernature and religion. The feeling of existence of Confessions asserts itself as a “I feel therefore I am”. Something is born as a challenge to assert yourself, an injunction to test the limits of your body, including by means of challenges of fatigue. The mountain is a magnificent example. Before the XVIII e century, it only exists in negative terms, as a hostile territory to be avoided. With these new representations, Mont-Blanc begins to exist as a place of challenge to be climbed and overcome. Making the history of fatigue is both seeking to reveal original social profiles but also to identify forms of fatigue that we did not talk about.

How would you define the concept of fatigue? What is the historical evolution of the words that have named it?

Georges Vigarello Defining fatigue is very difficult. It is a question that escapes us, including in our daily lives. The words to say it are very important. I first limited myself to locating close words, intermediate words. I spotted “languor” in the 17th centurye century, “exhaustion” in the eighteenthe, “Overwork” in the XIXe century. The current words of fatigue refer much more to the psychic field, to the field of psychology. Take the example of the word “stress”, which appeared in the 1920s. First used by engineers, it refers to new building materials, to designate the stress they can withstand. At that time, the Canadian biologist Hans Selye linked the action of hormones and stress, in the event of a shock received by individuals. The shock at the origin of these voltage variations can have various origins, such as an assault, an accident, a worry. He sees hormones as materials that protect us and individuals as materials under pressure. In situations where the tension intensifies, does not give way, in cases where the stress increases, individuals are then overwhelmed, and the hormones turn against them. This shows that with this notion of stress the origins of fatigue and the representations are diversified, since the notion concerns both physical exhaustion and psychological discomfort. Later, “burn-out” will be invented in the 1980s, in connection with professional exhaustion, from the example of caregivers, which can appear to us as a kind of anticipation of the situation of caregivers. today in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. They are subjected to many pressures and are threatened with burning themselves, hence the metaphor of the broken light bulb. The risk of burnout refers to their position of absolute helplessness. The caregivers do not know, they are not sure of the therapies, they do not yet know the virus and its variants well, they live with many uncertainties. They are however called upon to act. Another type of contemporary fatigue is called “bore-out”. It concerns workers who find themselves marginalized in their professional environment or who do not find sufficient satisfaction there. It is also called “boredom burnout syndrome”. These new words confirm that contemporary fatigue is largely linked to the world of work and to increasingly strong psychological pressures on individuals. Not to mention obviously the psychological fatigue of those who cannot find a job at all …

What are the effects of changes in production methods and the world of work after the 19th century?e century?

Georges Vigarello What appears in the XIXe century of industrial revolutions, it is the question of worker fatigue. The powers and scientists seek to measure the fatigue of the workers, not to protect them, but to guarantee efficiency and economic returns. Hence the major surveys such as that of Louis-René Villerme in 1840, sent by the French Academy to assess worker fatigue, and the passing of laws such as that on child labor in 1841. The rise of the tertiary sector, in the end of the XIXe century, leads to further questions about psychological tension and types of fatigue. If industry and mechanical gestures lead to strong fatigue linked to tone, they are not linked to an exhausting mental investment. The tertiary sector opens the time for psychological fatigue in which the relational stake is very strong. Today the risk associated with fatigue is above all that of cracking, of tearing inside.

By questioning the evolutions, you underline the importance of individualism and the gain of autonomy of the Western individual. What is it?

Georges Vigarello It is a complicated and paradoxical question. I have the feeling that our society, rightly or wrongly, raises what is on the order of a growing self-assertion of the individual. This manifests itself in large part through consumption, the often mistaken feeling that we can choose and that our autonomy is in that choice. This is already what Émile Zola says in To the happiness of the ladies, who insists that women are necessarily overwhelmed and dissatisfied. With things, Georges Perec also analyzes the effects of consumption on people’s consciousness, by portraying this couple exhausted by dissatisfaction at not being able to buy everything. Along with this exhausting demand for autonomy through consumption, an increase in intolerance to domination and harassment is growing in our societies. The conjunction of the two is a source of great psychological fatigue. It reveals the dissatisfaction and discomfort in the relationships that our bodies have with things and with others.

Could the fight against harassment be like a new form of fatigue?

Georges Vigarello Attention to and intolerance of violence continues to develop and refine. They consider behavior that was not considered to be such as violence before. More and more psychologically specific behaviors that are incriminated. In the #MeToo movement, we see the emergence of illegitimate behavior, inappropriate gestures. It is in fact anything that strikes at the autonomy of the individual which becomes more and more intolerable. It is a kind of fatigue vis-à-vis all dominations, considered in the most tenuous, the most subtle references, and it refers to the way in which women assert themselves by rejecting dominations, very fortunately.

A contemporary paradox would, according to you, be that we feel more tired but that we give ourselves less the right to be tired … Could indefatigability come to counter the injunction of autonomy?

Georges Vigarello From the moment when there is an increasing importance given to the autonomy of the individual, it is a question of not showing that it can be prevented. Macron presents himself, for example, as someone who can pass a tweet in the middle of the night, just like Sarkozy did his portable jogging in his hand. They demonstrate today’s demands. Tirelessness becomes a necessity linked to the rise of the autonomy of the individual.

How is it, as the philosopher Éric Fiat suggests, to accept fatigue, to abandon the metaphors of combat, to become a reed in order to negotiate between oneself and oneself?

Georges Vigarello The conclusion of my book echoes what Eric Fiat means, which I very much appreciate Ode to fatigue. Fatigue is inevitable and accompanies us. We have to negotiate with it while fighting against the new forms of domination that are managerial pressures and the precariousness of existence.

Finally, you say that the pandemic would confront us with more acute problems by relinquishing our time and pushing us to over-invest in the present.

Georges Vigarello In addition to the specific problems linked to the risk of caregiver burnout, it can be said that the pandemic and confinement have resulted in the cancellation or limitation of the two major anthropological data that are our ways of disposing of time and space. , since nothing can be predicted and travel is limited. We can add the fact that relational systems are disturbed. These hindrances, these restrictions, lead to a general increase in psychological fatigue. To this must be added the fatigue specific to precarious workers and shadow workers, perceived as necessary at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, then now forgotten.