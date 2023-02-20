In the night between Friday and Saturday he swept over two women at 150 kilometers per hour at the height of the Milan-Ghisolfa barrier on the A4 motorway: today the 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan responsible for the death of two social and health workers – Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi – is tested positive for cannabis and benzodiazepines following the toxicological tests he underwent.

He is currently hospitalized in the San Carlo hospital, in non-serious conditions. The day before the accident, he was hospitalized in psychiatry: it is not clear whether he was discharged or if he secretly left, just as it remains to be established whether the benzodiazepines in question were administered to him by some doctor.

At the moment the investigators have spoken to his wife (the couple lives in the Piacenza area) and the woman said that her husband recently had a strong psychic crisis which convinced him to be examined.

He is accused of double homicide by road: it is possible that the substances he had taken caused him a state of strong alteration.

His Lancia Musa hit the Ypsilone with the two women on board, stopped at the toll booth to collect the motorway ticket: according to the footage from the security cameras acquired by the investigators, the vehicle would not have cared about the fact that there was a barrier, continuing to hurtle until impact.

The man’s cell phone was confiscated to see if he had been distracted while driving before the accident. A torn hospital bracelet was found in the wreckage of his car.