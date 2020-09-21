As of the next legislature, which should begin in 2023 if no political crisis causes the early dissolution of the Chambers, Italy will have 345 fewer parliamentarians, which will save the public coffers of up to 100 million euros a year. It was decided by the voters in the referendum held yesterday and until 3 pm this Monday and in which the ‘yes’ to the cut in the number of deputies and senators would have won with about 30 points of difference. With about 20% of the scrutiny carried out, the ‘yes’ achieves 69% compared to 30% of the ‘no’. In this first appointment with the polls since the pandemic broke out in the country, turnout exceeded 54%.

The result of the consultation, promoted by the ‘anti-caste’ 5 Star Movement (M5E), was taken for granted, as it offered citizens the possibility of punishing their political class. Simultaneously, elections were held in 7 regions, in which there was a growth of the center-right coalition, formed by Matteo Salvini’s League, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. According to the exit polls, the conservatives would largely hold Veneto and Liguria and seize the Marches from the Democratic Party (PD, center-left).

This political force, which together with the M5E forms the coalition that supports the Government of Giuseppe Conte, would maintain Campania, as expected, and also Tuscany, the country’s historic ‘red’ bastion and whose conquest was Salvini’s great objective in these elections. The leader of the League already failed last January when he tried to take over another emblematic territory for the left, Emilia Romaña. However, his party remains at the national level as the first in voting intention.

The great unknown of the election night will be to know what happens to the southern region of Apulia. The polls published after the closing of the polling stations reflect a tie between the outgoing president, Michele Emiliano, of the PD, and the candidate of the conservative coalition, Raffaele Fitto. The scrutiny of the regional elections will not begin until the referendum has concluded, so it will still be necessary to wait several hours to find out who will take over this territory.

In Fitto’s possible victory, the disunity of the center-left would be decisive, since Italia Viva, the party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, presented its own candidate, who could have robbed Emiliano of the votes necessary to guarantee his re-election. Italia Viva is a partner of the PD and the M5E in the Government coalition. It was also voted in the Aosta Valley, which has an autonomous system in which the president is elected by the regional councilors in a second moment.

Beyond what happens in Apulia, these elections demonstrate the strength of the Italian center-right when it comes together and confirm the bad moment of the M5E. In two years it has gone from being the most voted formation in the country to that none of its candidates has the slightest chance of victory in these elections. The pull of the referendum on the cut in the number of parliamentarians, a historic workhorse of the ‘anti-caste’ party, has not even served to improve the figures.

For the PD the regionals have not gone too badly and they prevent a new internal crisis for their leader, Nicola Zingaretti. The center-left formation presented itself on its own in all territories except Liguria, where it managed to agree on a joint candidate with the M5E. Preventing a candidate from the League from conquering Tuscany is an undoubted relief, as this tourist region has been ruled by the left for 50 years and was one of the largest voting grounds of the former Italian Communist Party.

The success of the PD in Tuscany also prevents a crisis from opening in the government coalition. “What happened in this appointment with the polls will have little influence not because the Executive is strong, but because the alternatives are even more complicated and undesirable”, says Giovanni Orsina, professor of political science at the Luiss-Guido Carli University of Rome . In his opinion, the “desire to survive” of the parties that make up the government coalition will prevail, as they fear a general election. In the event that the Executive fell and general elections were called, the polls predict a clear victory for the center-right formations.

It was also voted in more than a thousand municipalities, including 18 provincial capitals, Venice being the most important, where the conservative Luigi Brugnaro would repeat as mayor.