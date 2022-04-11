CDMX.- Shortly after 9:00 p.m. (CDMX time) this Sunday, April 10, the National Electoral Institute released the first numbers of the count made by the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP) on the Revocation of Mandate.

The data offered on the popular consultation, with cutoff until the appointed time, cast a favorable decision to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)this, in the absence of a higher vote count, the final result and of course, the total number of people who participated.

Total votes in favormarked with the option “Follow up” is between 90.3 and 91.9 percent; the total votes againstmarked with the phrase “Let it be revoked” is between 6.4 and 7.8 percent; while the annulled votes are between 1.6 and 2.1 percent.

With the figures provided by the INE up to the time of publishing this note the validity of the democratic exercise is not guaranteed, since the minimum participation of 40 percent has not yet been reached required in the Political Constitution.

So far he has one citizen participation between 17.0 and 18.2 percent of the total number of people on the nominal list,

Votes abroad, in favor of AMLO

During the popular consultation to decide whether or not AMLO continues in the Executive power A total of 8,257 people from Mexico voted abroadof which 6,324 did so in favor of López Obrador continuing, 1,915 believed that the six-year term should end and only 48 were annulled.

This represented a total of 46.53% participation of Mexicans and Mexicans abroad, while in the elections held in June 2021 it was 55.56% of those who were registered on the nominal list.

A before and after Mexico?

This April 10, the popular consultation for the Revocation of AMLO’s Mandate was held, an exercise that he promised during his third and last electoral campaign prior to reaching the presidency of the Republic.

Political voices of different inclinations have spoken about it since López Obrador announced his intentions before the Federal Executive arrived, but the issue exploded once its realization was confirmed.

Some journalists such as Loret de Mola affirmed that the consultation is nothing more than publicity for the founder of Morena, others warn that it could be the previous exercise of a continuation of the mandate before leaving office in 2024.

Officials, politicians, journalists and analysts close to the Fourth Transformation point out that it is an extension of democracy, an unprecedented event in Mexico that could mark a before and after in the country’s history.

This would give rise to citizens revoking the mandate of future presidents in case they disagree with their actions.