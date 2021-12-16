They are like the house at seven and a half: they always win. They do not know the crisis. Perhaps they have gone too far, taking advantage of weak presidents, powerful champions and out-of-control effects of the Bosman. But Fifa (and Uefa) have now put them in their sights: in 2022 many things should change. They are the agents. They rebel against the upcoming news, threaten lawsuits, but in the meantime they continue to collect a dividend that Calcio spa could no longer afford. The latest Fifa report, Intermediaries in International Transfers, confirms the trend: in 2021, clubs paid 500.8 million dollars (443.4 million euros) in commissions. A bang.