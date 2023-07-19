Woman at the wheel hits a 6-year-old girl in Potenza: timely transport to the hospital is useless, the little girl died a few hours later

Dramatic news has spread throughout the country in the last few hours and tells of a terrible accident, which unfortunately cost the life of a 6 year old girl. Her little girl, of Ukrainian origin and residing in Potenza together with her mother and little brother, was hit by a car while she was taking a ride on her scooter. The authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

A moment of distraction, one dramatic fatality which unfortunately cost his life an innocent soul just 6 years oldwho was just playing, not imagining what was about to happen.

The drama occurred yesterday evening, around 21:00, in one of the narrow streets of the Lucanian district of Potenza, the capital of Basilicata.

The 6-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, was of Ukrainian origin and, according to media reports, she had arrived in Italy a few months ago with her mother and little brother, to escape the war between their country and Russia.

She had gone out, as she probably did every evening after dinner, to play a bit in the open air with hers scooter. Suddenly a car came out and hit her full on, throwing her to the ground and knocking her unconscious.

Immediate call for help e the arrival of doctors on sitewho unfortunately found themselves faced with an already very dramatic situation.

The timely transport to the hospital and the enormous effort of the doctors of the St. Charles of Potenza has unfortunately served no purpose and a few hours later, during the night, the little heart of the little one has stopped forever.

6-year-old girl died in Potenza: a woman driving the car

Officials were obviously present at the scene of the accident Policewho took care of carrying out all the reliefs necessary. Their intention is to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

Driving the car that hit the little girl was one womanwho was also rescued because she was visibly in shock.

However, the driver immediately stopped to provide assistance. Moreover, she turned out negative for both the alcohol test and the toxicological tests.

The drama recalls what happened in Casalnuovo di Napoli a few months ago. In April to be exact, when a woman without a driving license who was testing driving her partner’s car, overwhelmed and killed his daughter. She was also only 6 years old.