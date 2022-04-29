Tampon on the A21, father and 11-year-old son died

Two people, father and son, died following a serious road accident in the Pavia area, on the trafficking between Casteggio and Voghera. A car collided with another that preceded it which overturned following the impact. An 11-year-old boy was thrown out of the rear-end vehicle and died on the spot while the 45-year-old father got out of the car to try to rescue his son but was run over from another vehicle and died instantly.

There was also a 43-year-old woman in the car, probably the victim’s mother, a 4-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They were taken to the Voghera hospital but are in good condition. On board the car that collided with a 60-year-old woman who suffered a trauma to the face, a 63-year-old man with trauma to the leg and another 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. All were transported to the San Matteo hospital. of Pavia. A car, 3 ambulances, the Fire Brigade and the Traffic Police intervened on the spot.

Read also:

Pfizer vaccine, Biontech shock: “Previously undetected problems”

FdI: “We are preparing the new government at the Milan Conference. Meloni premier ..”

Ukrainian war, mystery about the attacks in Transnistria. Moldova red alert