The health crisis is the A of France-Antilles Guadeloupe with “Liberal doctors are overwhelmed“. They are facing the epidemic of dengue fever and Covid-19 and lDoctors’ offices are overcrowded. Other consequence of this health crisis: “Dclubs on the verge of asphyxiation“, title South West. Lhe daily reveals that French rugby clubs are running out of steam. Pink October makes the A of the Press Center with this reminder: “Breast cancer : one month to talk about screening.“



Good news on the employment front reported by L’Ardennais: “Work-study positions despite the crisis“. Another information makes the A from East Flash: “Looted paintings will be returned“. the state was condemned to return three paintings to the heirs of a collector of Jewish art who had been looted during World War II. For lovers of scallops, the fishing season has started and read it in La Presse de la Manche.

The JT

The other subjects of the news

Read also