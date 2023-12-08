TIRANO. A 42-year-old ski mountaineer from Lombardy died, another of the victim’s age, also Italian, was hospitalized in very serious conditions and a third member of the younger group of friends escaped completely unharmed. It is the tragic outcome of an avalanche that broke out high in the mountains, from Piz Grevasalvas, in Switzerland, in the Canton of Grisons, not far from the Tirano area, on the border with Valtellina. The mass of snow hit two Italian ski mountaineers, both aged 42, killing one of them. A third member of the 32-year-old mountaineering expedition, completely unharmed, was found by rescuers, who intervened with dogs and an aircraft, while he was trying to dig in the snow to save his friends swept away by the avalanche. One of the two 42-year-olds was transported by helicopter to the Swiss hospital in Chur. His condition is defined as very critical. The dramatic episode occurred yesterday morning and was learned today. The identity of the victim nor his place of residence was not disclosed by the Cantonal Police authorities.