The tragedy took place in a wood in the Dolzago area, on the border with Sirone

A 19-year-old boy from Colle Brianza (Lecco) lost his life today, overwhelmed by a tree while he was cutting wood in a nearby forest. The accident occurred in the afternoon in a wood in the territory of Dolzago, in the locality of La Berta, on the border with Sirone. For reasons now being investigated by the carabinieri, the young man was overwhelmed by the plant, suffering very serious trauma.

The alarm was raised and first aid and fire brigade units intervened on the spot, but for the nineteen year old there was nothing to be done. A preliminary investigation has been opened on the incident.