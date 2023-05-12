He was laughing and joking with a boy Salimain the’latest video realized shortly before losing his life to Civitanova Marche railway station. Then the young girl decided, we don’t know why, to cross the tracks. But just at that moment a convoy arrived and could do nothing to avoid it. And the young woman died so tragically in an accident that leaves everyone dismayed.

The 20-year-old girl was hit by a freight train while she was at the Civitanova Marche railway station. For the prosecutor it was a tragic accident. After the body was returned to the parents of Salima El Montassirthe investigators have no doubts about the reconstruction of the facts.

It was not a voluntary gesture and no other people are involved. Salimasimply while he was waiting for a train with another person, when, crossing the tracks, he didn’t see the convoy arriving. The prosecutor Enrico Barbieri did not consider the autopsy necessary.

The last moments of the girl’s life born in Italy to Moroccan parents and residing in Cles, in the province of Trento, were filmed on a mobile phone by a person. The young woman had been in Civitanova for some time.

The night before he was in the company of an Italian boy of foreign origins residing in Ferrara. They had spent the evening together and then, at 5 in the morning, they had arrived at the station. The man who made the video had been awakened by noises and, looking out the window, had seen the couple, starting to film.

Salima, in the last video we see the 20-year-old girl crossing the tracks

Instead of using the via Buozzi underpass, Salima climbed over the fence separating the tracks from the road. She then crossed the tracks, just before a freight train hit her.

When the police arrived, the boy who was with her said he had looked everywhere for her, but could not find her. The train’s black box will be analysed, but for the investigators there are no doubts about the dynamics of the sad event.