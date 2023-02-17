The city in the Marche where the woman lived is in mourning

The Marche city of Fossombrone is in mourning for the untimely death of Patrizia Federici, hit by a train at Alba Adriatica station. The woman did not want to miss the train to return home from the Abruzzo city. So she crossed the tracks, not noticing the arriving freight train. The engineers could do nothing to avoid it. The woman’s father recognized the tortured body.

Fossombrone is preparing to say goodbye to the 44-year-old woman who died in the night between Tuesday and last Wednesday at the Alba Adriatica railway station, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo. The woman was hit by a freight train as she crossed the tracks.

The 44-year-old mother did not want to miss the Pescara-Novara train that would have her brought back home in the Marches. Giulianova’s Polfer speaks of an accident and not of a voluntary gesture on the part of the woman, who leaves her father and two young children, a boy and a girl.

The train driver was listened to by the agents for a long time. Even his testimony would confirm that it was a fatality and not a voluntary gesture. Patrizia Federici had a difficult past, but the hypothesis of her voluntariness was immediately rejected.

Unfortunately, the woman did not notice the freight train arriving as she ran along the tracks to reach the train that would take her home to her family.

The last farewell to Patrizia Federici hit by a train in the Alba Adriatica season

The funeral of the 44-year-old woman will take place in the afternoon of Friday 17 February 2023, at 3 pm, in the parish church of Borgo Sant’Antonio, district of the Marche city of Fossombrone where his family lived.

The Mass to give the last farewell to the mother will be presided over by don Giancarlo De Santi. The coffin from Giulianova will arrive in Fossombrone around noon. After the funeral, friends and relatives will accompany her on her last journey to the Annunziata cemetery.