Unfortunately he didn’t make it there 38-year-old woman hit by a lorry in Milan. She was traveling on the road on hers bicycle, near Piazzale Loreto, when a lorry hit it. The driver immediately stopped to give first aid. Unfortunately, however, not even the 118 health workers who promptly arrived were able to do anything to save her life.

The woman lost her life around 2.30 in the afternoon of Wednesday 1 February 2023. She was on her bicycle and was traveling along viale Brianza, at the corner with Piazzale Loreto, in Milan.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident, carried out by the local police of the Lombard capital, both vehicles were arriving from viale Monza and were crossing Piazzale Loreto. The lorry would have turned right onto viale Brianza, taking full advantage of the cyclist.

The driver of the heavy vehicle immediately stopped to give first aid and call the 118 health services. The ambulance has arrived in a short time, but for the woman there was now nothing left to do.

The local police have made all the findings of the case. There would also be cameras in the area, which could help to understand the exact dynamics of the event that led to the death of the 38-year-old woman.

Despite the timely help, however, there was nothing that could be done for the woman.

Now it will be necessary to understand if there are any responsibilities on the part of the truck driver or the cyclist. Or if it was a fatality that could in no way have been avoided. The road section was closed for a long time to allow all the necessary surveys to be carried out.