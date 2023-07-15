He was called Michelle Atherton the young 47-year-old mother who lost her life on Wednesday 5 July. A garbage truck hit her while she was driving her car and despite the doctors’ attempts, there was nothing they could do for her.

Truly heartbreaking news, which he threw at despondency and sadness in the hearts of his family. Children now ask everyone they have information about what happened, to come forward.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Wednesday 5th July. In the small hamlet of St Helens in the county of Merseysidein England.

Michelle, known to all as Shellywas aboard her Ford Fiesta and on that occasion she had gone out at 7 in the morning to go to Work. Until that moment, it seemed to be a day like any other for her.

When suddenly a garbage truck has it overwhelmed. The driver of the heavy vehicle immediately stopped and alerted both the emergency services and the police.

Doctors have long tried to save the life of the young mother, but in the end because of the injuries sustained to the chestthey had no choice but to note his death. They couldn’t do anything to save her.

The memory of the son of Michelle Atherton

The agents are now at work to understand the dynamic of this accident. The local Sheriff himself asked anyone to come forward for further information information about this serious episode.

Many are now stepping forward to show nearness to the family. Michelle left behind 4 children, 6 grandchildren and one due to be born soon. One of her children during his commemoration he wanted to speak and in his speech, he stated: