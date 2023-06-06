The moped Anwar Megbli was traveling on was run over by a drunk driver: there was nothing they could do for the 18-year-old

A very serious accident caused by a motorist under the influence of alcohol unfortunately cost the life of an 18-year-old boy. His name was Anwar Megbli and was known throughout Livorno and its province, for his talent in football. He was in fact part of the US Livorno junior team and had been called up to the first team on several occasions.

The episode took place at the crack of dawn on Sunday 4 June. The 18-year-old and a friend of his were aboard one scooter and they were traveling along the Aurelia between San Vincenzo and Donoratico, near the Tuscan province.

Suddenly a car has them dab yourselfthrowing them to the ground violently.

When the 118 rescuers arrived on site, the conditions of the two young people traveling on the two-wheeler were already very serious. In particular those of Anwar, for which an urgent transport by helicopter has been arranged at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa.

The doctors tried for hours and in every possible way to save his life, but yesterday afternoon, Monday 5 June, they had to surrender and announce his brain death.

They stay seriousbut stationary, the conditions of the other young man who traveled on the scooter. He is still hospitalized in Livorno hospital.

Following the necessary checks, it was found that the driver of the car which caused the accident he was under the influence of alcohol.

Now the man will be investigated for traffic homicide. The authorities are working to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.

Condolences on the death of Anwar Megbli

Anwar Megbli, as mentioned, was a footballer and was part of the junior team of theUS Livorno. The same company, through a touching post on social media, wanted to say goodbye to the boy for the last time:

No, you can’t die at 18. Today, following a tragic road accident between San Vincenzo and Donoratico in the night between Saturday and Sunday, Anwar Megbli, striker born in 2005 for the national Juniores of the Unione Sportiva Livorno 1915, lost his life last season aggregated to the first team in various occasions. The whole company expresses its deepest condolences to the family in this moment of deep pain

This is the message posted by Castiglioncello footballa team in which the 18-year-old had played with the youth team: