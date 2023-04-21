Drama in Milan, overwhelmed by a cement mixer while she was on a bike, Cristina Scotland died: she leaves behind a child and her partner

A very serious accident occurred on Thursday 20 April in the city of Milan. Unfortunately, a young 39-year-old mother called Christina Scotland. A cement mixer ran over her and she died practically instantly.

Given the dynamics of the facts, the same agents who intervened on the spot decided to start an inquiry under the order of the prosecutor of the case. Now only further investigations will shed light on this clash.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late morning of Thursday 20 April. Precisely in Corso Porta Vittoria, in the city of Milan.

Cristina was 39 years old and lived in the area with her partner and her 6-year-old daughter Crescenzago. From his social profile, we read that he worked as personal trainer and holistic masseuse.

He was riding his bike that day. She was probably doing her usual he training. However, it was on the street that the unthinkable happened.

From an initial reconstruction of the accident, it emerged that the heavy vehicle was arriving from via Sforza and had to turn at the intersection. The woman however, was in the same direction as hers, but she had to go straight. But it is precisely at this point that the man did not realize her presence and has it invested.

The death of Christina Scotland and the dynamics

Passersby quickly realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary. However, the doctors were unable to do anything for the 39-year-old except to ascertain her death.

The motorist of the vehicle immediately appeared in good condition big shock. For this reason, the doctors ordered his transfer to the hospital, for all the necessary treatments. The man turned out negative toxicological tests and alcohol tests.

Now the pm on duty Mauro Clerici he decided to start an investigation and to understand the exact dynamics, even the speed at which he was traveling in the vehicle. It will be only the additional ones investigations to shed light on this very serious episode. Furthermore, yesterday evening, several cyclists gathered to remember Cristina and to show closeness to her loved ones.