Recco – Mortal accident, in the early afternoon of Tuesday 21 March, in via Roma, the Recco shopping street. It is here that around 2.25 pm Gesualda De Luise, originally from the island of Ischia but a resident of Recco for many years, was run over while she was crossing the road at the crossings of the Sbraccia shop. The woman, who had turned 92 on March 5, was hit by a Fiat Panda driven by a 24-year-old from Recco. The old woman was thrown for a few meters and ended up on the asphalt.

The impact was very violent and the first responders, some passers-by who were along the sidewalks very busy at that hour, they immediately realized the seriousness of the situation. The alarm was immediate and the soldiers of the Green Cross of Recco and the 118 doctors arrived on the spot shortly. Medical treatment did not prevent the worst, however, and the 92-year-old died a few minutes after the accident without ever regaining consciousness. The Carabinieri of Recco and local police officers also intervened on the spot to investigate the case and search for responsibilities. According to the first findings, it seems that the old woman was actually on the pedestrian crossing, but that she had decided to cross while the traffic light was showing red for pedestrians, moving from the west sidewalk to the east sidewalk. In any case, the twenty-four year old aboard the Fiat Panda was unable to avoid it and ran it over. As for the deceased woman, she lived in via delle Palme in Recco; before moving to Recco about twenty years ago she had lived in Sori where most of the relatives of her long-dead husband and their son Luciano Benvenuto reside.

Waiting to clarify the dynamics, concern remains for a crossing that has been the scene of at least three serious accidents in the last three months. On 24 January, the 66-year-old merchant Sergio Pozzo was hit on the same crossing. He was hospitalized for a long time in serious condition but fortunately survived the accident. Four months ago another woman was also hit by a scooter. “First of all, I offer my condolences to the family of the woman hit. We need to carefully reflect on these traffic light systems, which should make pedestrians’ lives safer, but instead are becoming a problem – says the mayor, Carlo Gandolfo – we will check the travel times, the visibility of the traffic lights. Certainly two serious accidents so close together in the same point are worrying». Under accusation, even by those who live in the area, is the limited time given to pedestrians to cross. But there are also those who point out that the accidents have occurred since some scaffolding for construction work was installed in the building next to the strips: it is possible that in the presence of the construction site it limits visibility.