The car that overwhelmed the car in which the two deceased women were traveling in a zigzag pattern on the highway at over 150 km per hour

An absolute tragedy that occurred on the outskirts of Milan on the night between last Friday and Saturday. Two women aged 54 and 59 lost their lives after the car they were traveling in and in which they were stationary at the Ghisolfa toll booth was run over by another car. The latter was driven by a 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan man who, as ascertained, was traveling at over 150 km per hour.

Credit: Firefighters

Yet another road tragedy cost the lives of two still young women, who had spent one celebration evening.

It was around 2:30 in the night between last Friday and Saturday and the car in which the two friends were traveling was stopped at the tollbooth of Milan Ghisolfa.

Suddenly, a Lancia Musa arrived at crazy speed and rear-ended them, destroying the rear of their car and sending it flying tens of meters away.

Immediate intervention by the police and ambulances carrying i rescuers of 118. They tried in every way to help the two ladies, but unfortunately it wasn’t already there for them nothing more to do. They were both killed instantly.

The driver della Musa, a 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan man remained woundbut it’s not life threatening. On the seat of his car, the agents found a bracelet from a hospital facility, which according to the first hypotheses would be a psychiatric institution.

The cameras placed on the motorway section have taken over the car of the 39-year-old who went zigzagging and at a very high speed. Over 150km/h.

On him all the testalcoholic and toxicological, the results of which are now awaited.

The two women had celebrated the birthday of one of them

The woman who was driving the car was called Laura Amato and had turned 54 just a few days before the tragedy.

The night he lost his life, he had celebrated his own birthday together with friends and colleagues, and in the late evening she was walking home with her friend.

Laura was a health worker in the Macedonio Melloni clinic, a structure in which she had worked for 5 years and in which she had managed to enter everyone’s heart.