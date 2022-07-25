Overwhelmed by a car as she was crossing, a 37-year-old mother lost her life a few hours later in the hospital

A dramatic accident occurred on the evening of Saturday 23 July. A young woman momcalled Saini Barthi died a 37 years old, for the traumas reported after one hit her with his car. The woman of Indian nationality leaves behind two children who are 14 and 11 years old.

The doctors since his arrival at the hospital have tried to do everything possible, but a few hours after the incident, they could not help but ascertain his death. Too much severe trauma reported.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place on the evening of Saturday 23 Julyat about 21.30. Precisely long via Salvador Allendein a dimly lit stretch, in Suzzara, in the province of Mantua.

From what various local media reports report, the family has actually lived in the area for now time. In fact they are well known and well integrated.

The drama took place on that terrible evening. It is not yet clear why the woman was there, but she had to go through. The driver who was in his Citroen C3 however, from his story when he saw her it was now too late.

It has overwhelmed and due to the violent impact Saini Barthi ended up in a moat that runs along the road. The 37-year-old man who was driving the car immediately stopped to provide first aid.

The death of the 37-year-old mother hit by a car

In addition to the police, the sanitary. With the hope of being able to save the woman, they have it stabilized on the spot and only later they transported her to the hospital.

However, his condition appeared desperate. Unfortunately, a few hours after the accident, on the morning of Sunday 24 July, the heart of Saini Barthi has ceased to beatwhile she was hospitalized in a hospital.

The motorist at the moment is in shock, but despite this he managed to find the strength to stop and provide all the help. Since he told the agents about him he just couldn’t avoid it. There will be more information on what happened.