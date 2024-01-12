Blackboard – «Why you? Why so? A cry of pain launched on social media network. Then nothing more, not a photo, not a message. Because the friends of the young student who was hit and killed by the train on Wednesday afternoon in Cavi are still unable to transform that pain they now feel into words, into souvenir photographs. They can't do it. The investigators no longer seem to have any doubts about what happened inside the Cavi railway yard. The last moments, the last contacts, the words of the young woman were meticulously reconstructed throughout the night. One phone call in particular dispelled the questions.

And so those who had to intervene, as well as friends, family and those who knew her, are left with the pain and the question: “Why”? The young woman's coffin, who was born and raised in Tigullio, where she attended school (with great success) until enrolling at University, will be made available to the family, who will now have to organize the funeral. The pain of her friends remains, of those who shared this very short life with her. Those memories that are immortalized on the social pages of the young woman and all her companions. Photographs of travel, dinners. Fun moments, holidays, school moments, recess. Photographs that flow in bursts on the screen and that tell, at least on social media, the normal life of a twenty-year-old girl surrounded by love and friendship.

«Nothing seemed to suggest an epilogue so dramatic”, sigh the investigators, looking for the slightest basis in those memories based on Instagram, a small crack in the midst of those very normal photos. Nothing. The young woman's social pages are a hymn to life, to fun, to the time spent with the people closest to her, her classmates. From those pages it seems that everything was supposed to be “infinite”. Like her love for her boyfriend that she cries more than anyone else today. It was up to him to recognize that body after the train passed. Now it's her “why?” bigger. It will always be.