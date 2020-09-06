Scientists from the College of Southern Mississippi carried out a examine through which members thought-about chubby males to have higher parenting qualities in comparison with males of athletic or lean physique. Writes about this The Occasions.

The examine concerned 800 folks. They had been proven pictures of males of various physiques and requested to charge from the {photograph} what optimistic or unfavourable parental traits they may have. For instance, survey members named such qualities as the power to assist a toddler with homework, train one thing new, shield him, or, conversely, be irritated with kids.

The survey confirmed that folks perceived chubby males as kinder, extra loyal, loyal, whereas they attributed extra unfavourable traits to males with an athletic and skinny physique.

On the similar time, the writer of the examine, Donald Sacco, famous that males who’re too fats can be assessed in a unfavourable approach, since they might be thought-about undisciplined and subsequently unable to be good fathers.