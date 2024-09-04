In various installments of Readings, THE DEBATEhas been analyzed alarming figures of overweight and obesity What is between the Mexican population. Even affecting the Mexican childhood. It does not take scientific research to prove the epidemic of overweight and obesity What’s in the population in Mexico. You can easily see this. When you queue for the tortillasto pay in a supermarket, store either groceriesat a branch or bank tellerof course in a health institution or pharmacywell, wherever you like. Well, just stand on the street and watch people go by. exercise The thing to note is that when you are in any of the places described above, you start counting people, and you will see that out of every ten, seven or eight have physical characteristics of obesity or overweight. Unfortunately, regardless of gender or age.

The result of this descriptive analysis confirms the data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the Secretariat of Health.

Given this, one of the achievements that should be highlighted, of the management of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoris the regulation that legally requires the front labeling of food and beverages. Below are some notes that describe this legal obligation for sellers of these products:

“Everything you need to know for conscious and healthy consumption: If you have had doubts when buying processed foods and drinks about how good or bad they can be for your diet and health, here you will find important information about the front labeling of foods and drinks, which will help you make better choices and lean towards healthier options.

In Mexico, labeling for prepackaged foods and non-alcoholic beverages of national or foreign manufacture, which are marketed in our country, is mandatory according to NOM-051-SCFI/SSA1-2010, which is responsible for establishing the commercial and health information that these products must contain.

In addition, NOM 051 determines the characteristics of said information and establishes a front labeling system, which must warn the final consumer clearly and truthfully about the content of critical nutrients and ingredients that represent a risk to health when consumed in excess.

This labeling consists of 5 octagon-shaped warning seals, which clearly, simply and visibly indicate when a product contains excess nutrients and critical ingredients such as: calories, saturated fats, trans fats, sugar and sodium.

It also includes 2 cautionary legends about caffeine and sweetener content, not recommended for consumption by children. Small products —that are less than or equal to 40 cm2— have “mini-seals” that indicate the number of critical ingredients they contain and affect health…” (Source: https://www.gob.mx/promosalud/acciones-y-programas/etiquetado-de-alimentos)

Paragraphs: On the education and work of parents and guardians

The government has already done its job, without stopping in the face of pressure from economic interest groups. Now it is up to each Mexican man or woman with guardianship or custody of children, adolescents and the care of their own bodies to analyze what they decide to put in their mouths. The government cannot, and should not, stand behind each person to prohibit the excessive consumption of substances that can cause diabetes, heart disease, and even death. Let’s continue analyzing.

