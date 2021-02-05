After the confirmation that the wait for Overwatch 2 is going to be extended until 2022, Blizzard has not wanted to put aside the community of this hero-shooter. And in fact, it continues with more content such as the arrival of a new event. Although it does not keep the same pace, nor does it have the same activity, we have seen that they still want to continue offering events. And now, ehe Lunar New Year event in Overwatch introduces more action, cosmetics, and a game mode.
An event that follows the recovery of activity due to the interest that the arrival of Overwatch 2 arouses for Overwatch fans. With this, the new event has been presented, baptized as Lunar New Year, which is the perfect excuse to return to the game with new rewards, an exclusive game mode for this event and, of course, much more action.
It’s time to jump into battle and celebrate the return of Overwatch’s Lunar New Year with cosmetic items, weekly rewards, and an all-new brawl that will test your skills as an outlaw: Bounty Hunter! To celebrate the Year of the Ox, we bring you a ton of new rewards. Fly over the battlefield with Echo’s Kkachi skin, melt enemies with Bastion’s Dragon’s Breath skin, launch BOB against unsuspecting opponents with Ashe’s Tiger Slayer skin, and more.
With this trailer, from official Overwatch channel on Youtube, the new Lunar New Year event in Overwatch which will run until February 25. And good clues are given of what users may find. If we go to the official Overwatch website, We found more information about this new event, highlighting that among the content introduced, there is a new Bounty Hunter mode.
In this new addition to the Arcade rotation, you can collect points while earning rewards. The player who achieves the first kill of the game becomes the target, and the rest become bounty hunters. You will get extra points for killing the target, but be careful: if you give it the coup de grace, you will become the target.
Credits: Blizzard
But it is not the only thing that users will find to accommodate the new Lunar New Year event in Overwatch, as there are also other modes such as a variant of the Capture the Flag mode, which is known as Lightning.
This year we have gone one step further with Capture the Flag. Now the flags of both teams will be much closer to each other, so it will take six sacks instead of three to be victorious. Launch an all-out offensive against the enemy to snatch the flag from them as many times as possible!
Credits: Blizzard
And obviously, all this activity has as its main objective that users receive new rewards, where the possibility of obtaining new skins such as Baptiste’s Terracotta Doctor, McCree’s Xiake and Reaper’s Imperial Guard is exposed. From this week until February 25, there will be new rewards every week.
Overwatch is available for Xbox, Playstation, Switch, and PC consoles.
