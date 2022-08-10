One of the features that games like Overwatch have had much of their life are the Loot boxes, which offer random content to users in the form of cosmetics, weapons and more. However, many users have complained about this business model, which is why companies are leaving it, including the company itself. Blizzard.

Since a few months ago, the company that is now part of microsoftannounced that the sequel to this title of 2016 will stop offering loot boxes to players. This is also aimed at the first title, and now the date on which this is going to happen in a convincing way is confirmed, because after the August 30th they will no longer be offered.

For now, there seems to be a focus on the battle pass, which will be released alongside the second game and will give users both cosmetics and other related goodies. No word yet on whether the different outfits will still be released individually, so users can purchase their favorites without expecting a lucky break.

It is worth commenting, that the game will be released from 4th of October and any user will be able to have access, whether they are new to the franchise or those who pass from their account of the first title. Gradually, content will be added to the new proposal for Blizzardwhere a story mode is contemplated that will be mandatory payment.

will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo