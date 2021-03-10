A few weeks ago, the celebration of Blizzcon took place, the Blizzard conference where the company presented news of some of the projects it is currently working on, with surprise as the remaster of Diablo II.

In addition to this, the studio also shared some news related to Overwatch 2, especially focused on the multiplayer maps and the PvE modes of the title. However, Blizzard has made it clear that despite being focused on the development of the sequel, they do not plan to stop supporting the first installment, and a good example is the confirmation that Overwatch will run at 120fps on Xbox Series X.

Overwatch will run at 120fps on Xbox Series X | S thanks to its latest patch

This has been confirmed by Blizzard itself through its official website, where it has announced the release of Overwatch patch 1.58 for all platforms. In addition to having some performance adjustments and general aspects of quality of life, the arrival of support for 120 fps on Xbox Series X | S.

Added “Preferred Mode” graphics option that allows you to switch between three different presets: “Resolution”, “Balanced”, “Frame rate”. These modes adjust video settings to skew image quality, resolution, and frame rate. “Resolution”: This mode prefers higher resolution output at the cost of some image quality (X Series: 4K @ 60Hz, S Series: 1440p @ 60Hz)

“Balanced”: This mode prefers image quality at the expense of resolution (X-Series: 1440p @ 60Hz, S-Series: 1080p @ 60Hz)

“Frame rate”: This mode prefers a higher frame rate of 120 frames per second at the expense of image quality and resolution (X Series: 1440p at 120Hz, S Series: 1080p at 120Hz)

Therefore, if you are regular Overwatch players and want to enjoy the title at 120 fps on Xbox Series X | S, download patch 1.58 as soon as possible.

