Although the community did not notice this detail, Blizzard has preferred to touch up these Russian-themed cosmetics.

The whole world is attentive to the evolution of the war in Ukraine, and various sectors have mobilized to help all the victims that arise from this armed conflict. The video game industry has joined these initiatives both with donations as with sanctions on Russiaincluding EA banning Russian and Belarusian players from esports tournaments, and World of Tanks authors leaving the country in an unprecedented restructuring.

The ‘Z’ has become a symbol of support for the Russian militaryOn the other hand, there are companies trying to remove any reference to the Ukraine invasion, which brings us to Blizzard’s latest decision with Overwatch: removing a symbol from the skins of Zaria. As shared by the user Proto_VI on Reddit (via pc gamer), a couple of cosmetics have been touched up so that you don’t see the letter Z on the character’s chest, as it could refer to current war events.

To put this decision into context, it appears that ‘Z’ has become a widely used symbol among members of the Russian military during the invasion and is noted as a way to show support for Russia in the war. On the other hand, many players thought that this letter directly referenced Zaria’s namealthough Blizzard has not wanted to risk it when it comes to Russian-themed skins.

This is not the first time that a developer has removed a reference (however minimal) to Russia. In this sense, EA removed a helicopter from that country in Battlefield 2042 and disabled the weekly quest system due to the war events that are taking place in Ukraine.

