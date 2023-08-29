Through thick and thin Overwatch is one of the most influential multiplayer shooters of recent years and part of its popularity is due to the cast of heroes created by Blizzard, all well recognizable and charismatic. Today we offer you one Widowmaker cosplay really well made made by mercury_lamp.

Widowmaker is a French sniper who works for the terrorist organization Talon. His story is especially sad. Originally the woman was called Amélie Lacroix and she had no predisposition to the profession of killer. However, after being kidnapped by the Talon she underwent an intense neural reconditioning program that transformed her into the cold-blooded killer we know today. Her first assignment was to kill her husband, Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent.

As we can see the Widowmaker cosplay made by mercury_lamp is just perfect. Nothing is really missing: make-up, hairstyle and outfit have been created with great attention to detail, although the model perhaps took too many liberties with regard to the neckline of the swimsuit.