Blizzard has announced an end date for the sale of Overwatch loot boxes – after one final in-game loot box event to sell lots of them beforehand.

The option to buy loot boxes will be removed from Overwatch at the end of the game’s current Anniversary Remix event, which wraps up on 30th August.

in to blog posts on the event, Blizzard noted that its loot boxes have a chance to contain rare items from previous Anniversary and seasonal events, and told fans not to “wait too long to snag those skins you’ve been eyeing for the past year”.

It’s one final Overwatch loot box event.

After this time, standard loot boxes earned through progression will remain in Overwatch – you just won’t be able to buy more.

All of this comes ahead of Overwatch 2’s launch on 4th October, when it will arrive as a free-to-play early access title.

Overwatch 2 will not have lootboxes, Blizzard has previously confirmed, and will instead offer a seasonal battle pass and in-game premium item store.

In June, Blizzard developers went into more detail on this change, and confirmed that any remaining Overwatch loot boxes you own will be automatically opened, with their contents deposited directly into your account.

Credits, OWL tokens and competitive points will transfer directly over to Overwatch 2, Blizzard said, though the sequel will also introduce a new currency which some new cosmetics will require.

Overwatch 2 is due to arrive in October with several new heroes and maps, as well as “fan-favourite” Overwatch 1 content. Each nine-week season will add another hero, with the second already set to launch on 6th December.

Battle pass and item shop cosmetics will include the likes of weapon charms, banners, and skins (including new mythic skins, described as the next tier above legendary). As you’d expect, these can all be used across any platform, thanks to cross-progression and cross-play.