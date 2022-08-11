The players of the Overwatch League they are public figures in all respects and, as much as it communicates the new arrivals, it is normal for the League to share with the fans the goodbye to the team members when they are fired. A dismissal, however, is always something not to be taken lightly and the bad news must be communicated with due attention. This is just what it didn’t happen to Myunb0ngprofessional player of OW who only found out about his dismissal after the goodbye post on Twitter of the OWL.

So it seems that the support player only discovered at that moment that he would no longer be part of the team, after seeing the post in fact he reacted by commenting with several question marks and to the lack of response he also shared the announcement with a point of request. Myunb0ng therefore seemed even more surprised than the fans and it is probably in this way that he received the bad news.

The New York Excelsior he then apologized for the situation, he should have communicated with the team first but evidently there was no way to do it in the best possible way. Shortly before, however, the same NYE, had published a welcome post for Ansoonjae, the new support player on the team. Imagine Myunb0ng ready to welcome the new companion who finds himself replaced by this, a comedy scene with a drama thread for its unfortunate protagonist.