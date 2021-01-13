It might seem that Overwatch is a thing of the past, but the arrival of the second installment and its link with the first of the games in this series from Blizzard, has relaunched interest in it. And given the circumstances, Overwatch introduces a new map for a new event and for users to return to this highly successful multiplayer experience. Between January 12 and 25 the fans of Overwatch will be able to enjoy the Kanezaka Challenge and qualify for new rewards.

On the official Overwatch website we find all the relative information to this event that introduces a map for Deathmatch mode and that is the epicenter of this short-lived event that responds to the name of the Kanezaka Challenge. Obviously, this event will be used to get new cosmetic rewards and can be enjoyed in quick, competitive and arcade modes. until January 25.

Put yourself to the test in Kanezaka, the new team deathmatch map! Until January 25, you can unleash the storm and earn rewards (like Hanzo’s Kyōgisha skin) for winning matches and watching Overwatch on Twitch.

Thanks to this mini event of Overwatch, In which you will find a new map, you can get several quite interesting cosmetic rewards. It takes three games to win to get a pagoda icon, winning six games gives you Yōkai Spray and Winning nine games earns rewards with a Kyōgisha’s epic appearance for Hanzo.

The key element of this event is the new map, which is a map for deathmatches that Kaplan describes as «A quiet city nestled in the shadow of Hanamura. It contains shops like a cat cafe, a pottery workshop, and a local bar. The free-for-all map also contains “contextual narratives” and also points out that “Some Easter Eggs and Some Rewards to Come in Overwatch 2”.

New options are even added to earn rewards, because thanks to the integration in Twitch, rewards will be offered for completing certain challenges. Yes, as you can see, there will also be challenges for those who simply follow the Blizzard or Twitch broadcasts when they are broadcasting a game of this event live. There will be several options, so it is a matter of coinciding with these broadcasts to enter and win these rewards.

It certainly seems like a good preview of what is to come. And we are not suggesting that Overwatch can regain its prominence in the multiplayer scenario, like laying the groundwork for that next BlizzCon in which Overwatch 2 will be one of the protagonists. In fact, it is rumored that during the event, Overwatch 2 could see the light. If true, it will be interesting to assess the opportunity to acquire Overwatch, since it seems that this second game will be more of a kind of great expansion that will benefit these users. What is most expected from this game mode may be the PvE mode, which will introduce missions that will delve into the lore of this universe created by Blizzard for multiplayer action.