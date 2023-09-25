Ashe is the last character to Kalinka Fox wanted to dedicate a cosplay: the leader of the Deadlock Gang, as well as one of the heroes of Overwatch, shines in the interpretation offered by the Russian model: hats off!

This time too Kalinka has in fact “drawn on” the features of the legendary fighter, achieving the usual makeup masterpiece and wearing a perfectly styled wig for the occasion. And the dress? Well, the cosplayer actually took some liberties on that.

In the meantime Blizzard is trying to relaunch the experience of its competitive shooter: a few days ago the development team introduced a free challenge mode in Overwatch 2, Hero Mastery, and at the same time hunted over 250,000 cheaters, improving the cheat prevention systems.