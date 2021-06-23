Blizzard has now activated cross-play for Overwatch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The feature was recently announced in a developer update which explained cross-play would be available in Quick Play, Arcade and Custom modes.

For the game’s ranked Competitive playlist, console players will be pooled together but kept separate from those on PC.

While the feature is still in beta, console players on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox can connect their accounts to a free Battle.net login and play with friends on any platform. There’s a handy FAQ if you’d like to read more.

On PC, cross-play is automatically available and cannot be disabled.

Cross-Play has arrived. You can now group up with friends across the globe on PC, @xbox, @PlayStation and @Nintendo. Link your console to your https://t.co/Vqndyf7pSK account and play with your friends! pic.twitter.com/FpOyCXT9sY – Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 22, 2021

While cross-play is welcome, it’s worth noting it doesn’t (yet) include cross-progression. “We understand that this feature is important to some of you,” Overwatch game director Aaron Keller said earlier this month, “and it’s something that the Overwatch team is excited to work on in the future.”