Blizzard has announced that cross-play is available on Overwatch starting today, Tuesday 22 June 2021. The feature has been added to all versions of the game: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. Let’s see the details on how the cross-play.

First of all, all players must associate the console account with an account Battle.net. In case you don’t have it, you will need to create a new one. This is a mandatory process to continue playing Overwatch.

From now on, cross-play is active in all playlist by Overwatch. The only limitations are related to the Competitive mode. In this one, console players (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) will only be connected with other console players, while PC players will only play with PC players.

Overwatch now supports cross-play

Overwatch players can, however disable cross-play via an in-game option. If you disable cross-play, you can only play with those players who have also disabled cross-play: in other words, the number of users available will be minimal.

The Overwatch update that introduced cross-play also offers one new challenge: “Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge” offering four new cosmetics, including a legendary Ashe and BOB costume

As for the sequel, Overwatch 2 will have a beta, probable cross-play and ping system.